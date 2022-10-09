Jimmy White opened with a classy 93 break against India's Himanshu Jain in his Scottish Open qualifier in Cannock but the six-time world finalist suffered a 4-3 defeat after leading 3-2.
Tour rookie Jain completed his first victory on the main circuit boosted by a 66 in the third frame to seal his place in the last 64 at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre (28 November - 4 December) live on Eurosport.
Ad
2006 world champion Graeme Dott contributed knocks of 65, 57 and 56 in a 4-0 whitewash of Muhammad Asif.
Scottish Open
Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel
World No. 17 Ricky Walden also progressed on Sunday, enjoying breaks of 59, 69 and 61 in a 4-2 win over Peng Yisong to reach the last 64.
Welsh rookie Dylan Emery ran in a terrific 113 as he recovered from 3-1 behind to complete a 4-3 victory over world No. 32 Tom Ford.
The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches at the venue.
'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black
- 'It's brilliant news' - Scottish Open set to return to Edinburgh
- 'The best tournament I've probably ever played in' - O'Sullivan revels in Hong Kong Masters win
Scottish Open qualifiers
- Zhang Anda 4-2 Duane Jones
- Ricky Walden 4-2 Peng Yisong
- Muhammad Asif 0-4 Graeme Dott
- Himanshu Dinesh Jain 4-3 Jimmy White
- Sam Craigie 4-3 Dean Young
- Tom Ford 3-4 Dylan Emery
- Robert Milkins 4-3 Barry Pinches
- Stuart Carrington 4-0 Asjad Iqbal
- - -
Stream the Scottish Open qualifiers live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
Scottish Open
Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open
Scottish Open
Brecel wows crowd with brilliant no-look black to seal Scottish Open crown
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad