Selt 4-3 Brecel (7-48)

The final quarter-final of the Scottish Open is delicately poised. Winner of that one will face Anthony McGill on Saturday night at the Scottish Open.

Higgins 5-3 Gilbert

And Higgins is through to the semi-finals. Five straight frames from Higgins. He will face old foe Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last four tomorrow afternoon. What a match that should be. A 78th ranking event semi-final for the four-times world champion. Higgins We'll be right with you live with all the build-up from 12:45pm GMT on Saturday. First to six frames reaches the final on Sunday.

Higgins 4-3 Gilbert (49-23)

A superb pot by Higgins and that might well be the path to the semi-final. Looks all over this one now.

Higgins 4-3 Gilbert (41-23)

A run of 41 from Higgins, but disappointing finish with plenty of reds left on. Just ran out of position at key moment. A lifeline for Gilbert.

Higgins 4-3 Gilbert (6-23)

Bout of safety before Gilbert can't slot a tough cut on a red. And Higgins has been handed a fantastic chance to win frame and match here.

Higgins 4-3 Gilbert (0-0)

Never in any doubt. Gilbert looks in serious trouble. After surging 3-0 clear, he has lost four straight frames and his game appears to have deserted him at the wrong moment.

Higgins 3-3 Gilbert (55-31)

Gilbert suffers agony as an attempt at a long red sees the object ball stick between the jaws. Golden chance for Higgins to eke out a 4-3 lead.

Higgins 3-3 Gilbert (40-31)

Higgins back at the table, but he runs out of position after slotting the black. Four reds left on the table. Anybody's frame.

Higgins 3-3 Gilbert (6-31)

Early error by Higgins as he fails to slot a mid-range red. Chance for Gilbert to put some clear water between himself and the Scotsman in this key frame, but he misses a black off the spot. Pressure building out there.

Higgins 3-3 Gilbert (0-0)

A sparkling clearance of 139 from Higgins. We are suddenly involved in a best-of-three frame match to decide this quarter-final.

Higgins 2-3 Gilbert (96-0)

We heading level at 3-3 here. Higgins just picking off balls here with so much ease. Could be a big century too. Superb long red to start this break and hasn't looked back.

Higgins back in the mix

The great champions never go away easily and Higgins is no different. Look at this corker.

Higgins 2-3 Gilbert (0-0)

A few nervy moments for Higgins, but he brilliantly escapes from a few snookers before rolling home the green with the rest. Gilbert has seen enough. This match well and truly back on.

Higgins 1-3 Gilbert (59-33)

Gilbert can't sink final red and leaves it. Higgins quickly leaves his opponent needing a snooker, but misses a simple green. The former world champion is 26 points clear with 25 left on the table.

Higgins 1-3 Gilbert (52-33)

More safety on the final red to decide the destination of this frame. Another vital frame, but particularly so for Higgins.

Higgins 1-3 Gilbert (32-33)

Just when Gilbert thought it was safe to go back into the water..lovely long red by Higgins to get this break started and he has chance to close the gap to one frame at this visit.

Higgins 1-3 Gilbert (0-33)

Gilbert first to the punch in the fifth frame. Holds an early advantage as he runs safe off the pack of reds.

Brecel 2-2 Selt

Other quarter-final is level at 2-2. UK finalist Brecel with breaks of 92, 65 and 53 and Selt contributing 77.

Higgins shows class

Here is the long red Higgins stroked in at the start of the fourth frame. Such a clean pot under pressure, but he is going to need more brilliance to claw his way back.

Higgins 1-3 Gilbert (0-0)

Higgins drills home the final red from long range. And that will be that. 3-1 to Gilbert at the mid-session interval.

Higgins 0-3 Gilbert (66-20)

Looks like Higgins is going to claim his first frame of the match. Gilbert needing snookers which he is unlikely to get against the master tactician.

Higgins 0-3 Gilbert (29-0)

Fine long red by Higgins drops to gain access to the table, but a positional shot with the rest goes wrong on 30. Just the safety shot coming up as he runs to baulk off the black.

Higgins 0-2 Gilbert (0-130)

A fabulous total clearance of 130 from the world number 20. Higgins can only sit and suffer as he falls 3-0 behind. Huge frame coming up before the mid-session interval. Brecel 2-1 clear of Selt on the other table.

Higgins 0-2 Gilbert (0-58)

Chance for Higgins to slot a long red over a pocket, but he can't roll the object ball in from distance. Bad miss at this level and he has left his opponent with the chance to score. Championship League holder Gilbert picks out a delightful plant to a middle pocket to keep the break going moments later. Looks like 3-0 coming up.

Higgins 0-1 Gilbert (48-61)

First class from Gilbert. Mops up the colours for a 2-0 lead. Plenty for Higgins to think about, but he has seen it all before over the past 29 years.

Higgins 0-1 Gilbert (48-39)

Down to the tense final red to settle the frame. Nice safety by Higgins in reply to some sound stuff by Gilbert, who then thumps home a stunning long red. Is this going to be a big steal by Gilbert?

Higgins 0-1 Gilbert (48-22)

Higgins back at the table and back in business until he sees a red rattle in the yellow pocket. Still all to play for in this second frame.

Higgins 0-1 Gilbert (27-7)

The Scotsman only scoring in fits and starts. Encouraging signs for Gilbert as he returns to the table. What will he make here?

Higgins 0-0 Gilbert (20-91)

Higgins breaks down by missing an easy red and Gilbert is going to pocket this first frame as he clears up the balls his opponent might have taken. A fine break of 77 and the 'Angry Farmer' leads 1-0. Brilliant start after both men had chances.

Higgins 0-0 Gilbert (8-14)

So Gilbert has had the dance tunes on before going into the arena. And he has the chance to score, but misses an easy red on 14. Opportunity passes to Higgins.

Higgins 0-0 Gilbert (0-0)

We are off and running in this potentially epic quarter-final. Early bout of safety in the opening exchanges.

Higgins holding the aces

John Higgins is 7-1 ahead of David Gilbert in the career head-to-heads including a 17-16 win over the Englishman in an epic World Championship semi-final in 2019. Brecel and Selt are locked at 2-2 before their clash.

Double magic

Here is a bit of Rocket class from earlier today.

O'Sullivan produces incredible double against Li Hang en route to semis

Evening all

So are we going to see another battle of snooker's 'El Clasico' in the Scottish Open semi-finals? Ronnie O'Sullivan completed a 5-4 win over Li Hang in the quarter-finals today to secure a meeting with old foe John Higgins or David Gilbert in the semi-finals on Saturday while Anthony McGill defeated Stephen Maguire 5-3 and will face Matthew Selt or Luca Brecel in the other semi-final. Should be an interesting outcome tonight.

Back soon

Thanks for tuning in. We'll be back at 6:45pm for the other two semi-finals: John Higgins v David Gilbert and Matt Selt v Luca Brecel.

O'Sullivan 5-4 Li

O'Sullivan does not pass up the chance, as he hoovers up the open reds for a break of 56 to wrap up the win. Once again, O'Sullivan has been pushed hard but he finds the answers again.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li (32-0)

Li misses a difficult red and this time the table looks inviting for O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li (32-0)

A reprieve for Li as O'Sullivan falls out of position and has no pot on so goes for cover.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li (27-0)

O'Sullivan falls the wrong side of the blue and runs out of position but a fantastic red and follow-up black have him in position again. Not an easy table, but it's in his hands.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li (12-0)

A safety error from Li and O'Sullivan knocks in a mid-range red. He splits the pack and this is a decent chance

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li

Ronnie made a break of 90 to beat Liang Wenbo and 66 against Jamie Jones. But both players had chances in the final frame.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Li

Li never quite gets ideal position, but he pulls out some decent recovery shots to set up a deciding frame. For the third match in a row, O'Sullivan is in a final-frame shootout.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Li (0-28)

Li's break stops at 28 after he failed to get through the pack and was left with no option but to run for the baulk area. But we get a shocking safety from O'Sullivan and Li is back at the table.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Li (0-12)

Li squeezes in a plant, which wipes its feet before dropping into the bottom left to set up a chance to hit back.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Li

In the blink of an eye, a break of 80 moves him back into the lead, and one frame from victory. He's not at his best, but is digging in and facing up to the challenge.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Li (30-12)

Liquid snooker from O'Sullivan who looks in bother on the bottom cushion but pulls off an audacious double into the right middle, and a couple of cracking pots set up a chance.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Li (0-12)

Li with an excellent long red to the bottom right and he knocks in a follow-up blue, but he almost went in-off and is forced to run for cover. But an error from O'Sullivan puts Li in again. This time with a good chance, but he runs out of position again. This is getting edgy now.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Li

Li runs out of position on what was frame ball, but composes himself and rattles in a double to set up a break of 58 to level things up.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Li (17-24)

Poor from O'Sullivan who runs out of position from red to black and takes on an extremely difficult blue to the yellow pocket. It git nowhere near and he went back to his chair with smoke coming from his ears. Li has a chance.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Li (16-24)

A great red from O'Sullivan off a poor safety from Li. The Rocket is in again and it's a good chance to do some damage.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Li (0-24)

Li splits the reds off the blue, but does not drop on anything easy and he misses a red to the bottom right. The reds are open and it's a chance for O'Sullivan, but he too misses. Bit early for Shredsville.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Li (0-12)

The O'Sullivan engine is still not firing on all cylinders, as he misses an admittedly tough red at the start of the sixth. Li drops a red into the right middle and has a chance to hit back.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Li

No century as O'Sullivan finishes with 83 after missing a black but he leads Li Hang for the second time.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Li (83-4)

Good signs from O'Sullivan whose cue control is just out of this world on his way to this fifth frame. It's nearly perfect snooker as his break passes the 50 mark and he takes frame ball.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Li (39-4)

Here we go, O'Sullivan cuts a really nice black into the bottom right pocket. He follows up with a woeful red that has his head down on his cue in anguish - he does care! - but it doesn't matter anyway because Li produces a stinker too and O'Sullican is right back at the table and racing through the frame.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Li (0-4)

O'Sullivan could only get as far as the quarter-finals at last week's UK Championships so can he go one further at the Scottish Open? Li rolls the white into the pack following O'Sullivan's break and then the Rocket follows up with a foul - hitting a red with his cue - which he duly admits.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Li

That's brilliant. Li does level the match and does so with a really wonderful century too. These two look well poised heading into the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Li (9-34)

A brilliant plant sets Li on his way in this frame and he is cuing really well to get himself round a tricky set up. He stuns into the black and splits the pack very well too and there's no good reason he can't take the frame from this position. Should be golden.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Li (9-0)

Beautiful red to left middle keeps the break going for O'Sullivan. Ah, or not, there's not a colour in good sight so he plays safe up the table and leaves Li to deal with the safety.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Li

A world class clearance gives O'Sullivan the lead. Brutal for Li, class from O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Li (42-55)

Li looks well on his way to re-taking the lead before flunking a red to the left middle and O'Sullivan smells blood. It's a long way back to take the frame but he cracks through two reds and two blues in no time. Li knows he's blown a big opportunity there. A perfection position on the last red gives the Rocket a big chance to steal the frame from him. Just the colours left and he needs all of them.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Li (1-5)

Li is a little more conservative at the beginning of the third frame as he opts for a safety with the pot always tempting. The Rocket is not playing it safe though and he smashes a brown at the jaws of the pocket. Li sinks a brilliant red to bottom right to get on the scoreboard.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Li

O'Sullivan swings himself around the table and makes no mistake this time. A tricky black to the bottom right is frame ball and Li concedes as O'Sullivan misses the following red. They're racing through this so far.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Li (25-14)

That's more like it. Li can't get past a run of 8 and O'Sullivan cuts a really nice red to the bottom right pocket. Class. Now, the balls are nicely placed for a proper break here. A big chance to level.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Li (8-6)

O'Sullivan gets away with it and nicks a red and a pink before a dodgy safety gives the table back to Li who responds gratefully with a great long red.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Li (1-5)

O'Sullivan gets the first red but he shakes his head as he misses a really easy yellow. What's happening to the rocket? He's not started well at all and Li is back at the table scoring points.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Li

The underdog leads!

O'Sullivan 0-0 Li (8-71)

Li takes his chance and is all over this frame now as he takes frame ball. The Rocket missed a very easy blue and red in that one and he's paid for it.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Li (8-25)

Li looks good for a run but gets an unlucky cannon off the reds and the following black is basically impossible. A few safeties later and O'Sullivan is back at the table but for the second time already fluffs an easy red. Li then sinks a really brilliant red with the rest.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Li (7-9)

The rocket gets us started with a lovely long red but his run comes to an end with a missed blue to bottom left. Li is at the table and immediately hits us with a red and a black.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Li (0-0)

Let's go.

Coming up - O'Sullivan vs Li

Stay with us...

McGill beats Maguire 5-3 to reach Scottish Open semi-finals

Maguire misses the black and the table is laid for McGill to storm into the semi-finals.

Maguire 3-4 McGill (2-39)

Out of nowhere, McGill is on his way. This time, surely. I've said before but this is it. McGill is working his way nicely through the reds with the black well placed but he has to split the pack now. Can he do it? Nope. Maguire is back and somehow has a chance to bring this frame level.

Maguire 3-4 McGill

McGill needs snookers but pots the white instead and concedes the frame. This could go the distance.

Maguire 2-4 McGill (53-0)

Remember when McGill won that first frame in about four minutes? That feels like a very long time ago now.

Maguire is on the bring of a third consecutive frame here but all the reds are tied up along the bottom cushion and the two are stuck exchanging safeties.

Maguire 2-4 McGill (48-0)

Maguire pots the brown but he's thin on it and that makes for a more difficult red. He's right back in this now though with McGill on full nerves.

Maguire 2-4 McGill (42-0)

The snooker gods are smiling on Maguire this Christmas. He looked dead and buried in that last frame but two ridiculous flukes have sorted him right out. And now he's taken control of the seventh frame and is putting all the pressure on McGill not to completely bottle it.

He does get an unfortunate cannon into the reds here and that might be end of break...yep, he goes safe up the table.

Maguire 2-4 McGill

Incredibly, Maguire is still in this. Truly incredible. Two big flukes and it's 4-2.

Maguire 1-4 McGill (47-59)

Another chance goes begging for McGill who plays a stinker of a positional shot on the blue. Maguire, however, looks a bit restless and hands McGill another opportunity. He takes it and surely that is that. Nope, McGill takes an age on the yellow before missing it and Maguire then flukes it! WOW! He then flukes the green too! Unreal.

Maguire 1-4 McGill (38-40)

Maguire is roaring back into this one. And once again, as I type that, he misses a red with the rest.

It's my fault, I have cursed these players. I'm going to keep quiet about McGill until he's won it.

Maguire 1-4 McGill (15-40)

Is this curtains for Maguire? It could be. McGill looks on form and after a few shaky moments on his way to seeing this match out he looks to have his nerves under wraps now.

Sigh. Just as I type that he misses a red to the bottom right.

Maguire 1-4 McGill (15-1)

Where are the updates you ask? There are none. We are safeties all the way here.

Maguire 1-4 McGill (1-0)

Maguire puts that last brilliant frame behind him by completely gifting McGill the frame. That could be that? Nope. It's so simple but McGill misses it.

Maguire 1-4 McGill

Nightmare. Maguire misses the black and he has to settle for the frame. The 147 looked on! Gutted.

Maguire 0-4 McGill (80-0)

Maguire has the frame and now sets himself up for the plant on the reds instead of splitting them. He gets the plant and he's on the black. He wants that maximum. Difficult red, done, black, done. We move on!

Maguire 0-4 McGill (41-0)

Already Maguire's best break of the match and so far he's on for the maximum...Could he????

Maguire 0-4 McGill (1-0)

Welcome to the game Maguire. A wonderful red sets him on his way. Make. It. Count!

Maguire 0-4 McGill (0-0)

Can Maguire pull of a minor miracle here? We're back. Maguire's best break so far is 27. Can he channel his frustrations?

Maguire 0-4 McGill

Maguire has a clear way back but, like so often this afternoon, makes a mess of it as he misses an easy black by miles. McGill is back at the table and has the frame wrapped up in no time.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-71)

McGill is 71 up with 73 on the table.He's forced to go safe but it's a long way back for Maguire.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-23)

Maguire is at sixes and sevens here. He pots the white then hits the black in his next visit. McGill is racking up points without doing anything! And now McGill is on his way with a red and a black.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-4)

McGill gets on his way but makes a complete mess of a positional shot on the green and is forced to go safe. Come on Maguire, what do you have?

Maguire 0-3 McGill

Ouch, that has to hurt Maguire. McGill cleans up. What a messy frame but McGill kept his cool. Can Maguire pull himself back into this?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (61-42)

Another snooker, Maguire forfeits seven points, and McGill is there to hit the final red. Can he win the scruffiest of frames?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (61-29)

Oh no. Maguire has frame ball but McGill would only need one snooker. Amazingly, Maguire has actually snookered himself by potting that frame ball blue, and he fouls immediately to put McGill right back in the game.

Maguire 0-2 McGill (48-25)

He's going to take it! Surely! He just needs a good position off this pink! And he gets it...just. But there are still two tricky reds left.

Maguire 0-2 McGill (28-25)

I'm not sure who scheduled O'Sullivan in for 2pm but you can forget it the way things are going here. Yet again Maguire is unable to make the most of his time at the table with some poor positional play, leaving McGill with a glorious chance for 3-0. It's disastrous for Maguire who has had two chances two to take frames and blown them.

But McGill is feeling charitable and hands another chance to Maguire as he misses a red to the bottom left.

Christmas has come early, can Maguire take this gift?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (7-1)

McGill finds the gap and gets himself on the scoreboard but then misses a very routine red. Can Maguire get going now? No, he plays a woeful positional shot and is forced to play the safety.

Maguire 0-2 McGill

Incredible, what a comedy of errors. McGill has frame ball on the red and sinks it but the white pings around the table and goes in! So unlucky. Maguire, however, comes to the table, sinks the final red himself and the white then goes into the left middle! He can see the funny side and so can the crowd. Incredible.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-52)

Would you believe it? McGill misses the simplest of black to leave Maguire needing snookers and he leaves it right over the pocket. Dear me. Luckily, that black has tied up both reds so Maguire can't do anything at the table except go safe. We could be here a while because both reds are completely flummoxed by this black down the bottom left corner.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-45)

Maguire fails to punish McGill for that and then takes some punishment himself as McGill downs the red and then sets himself up brilliantly for the black. A big chance for the frame now as he starts clearing up the table.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-13)

Oh dear, Maguire catches the brown and that's surely end of break...he goes for a very tough red anyway and rattles the jaw of the bottom left. He's left nothing on though and McGill is forced to play safe. Maguire then gets a very bad kiss on a red as he tries to go safe and McGill is now back in control of this frame as he grabs another red. Oh wow, the white has gone in off.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (5-12)

Big chance for Maguire now. The black is tied up but there's a tonne of reds available.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (1-12)

Maguire gets on the board with a red but is quite unlucky to leave himself with a difficult blue. It's a tricky one, so he goes for the safety instead. Fair enough because that would have left McGill with a table to clean up. A few more safeties before McGill sinks a long red and a brown but that's all he can manage right now.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (0-7)

McGill tries a very difficult screw off the red to free up the black and he almost pulls it off...but doesn't. He has to go safe up the table and Maguire tries to do the same but it hasn't worked out at all and he leaves a red over the bottom left. But McGill misses it in a huge let off for Maguire...it's McGill's first miss of the match.

Maguire now goes safe and back up the table we go. McGill catches a red too think but gets away with it thanks to a double kiss.

Come on chaps let's get going.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (0-1)

There's a long red on for McGill here and he's definitely tempted. He turns it down and goes for the safety instead, brilliantly rolling up against the top cushion with the green and brown protecting the reds. Maguire will do well here not to leave anything on...whoops, foul and a miss! Maguire tries to roll the red up to a pair of reds at the bottom cushion but he can't quite get there.

He decides not to try that one again and instead tries to safety up the white off a red down the bottom right. He catches it too thin and McGill is there again to sink a wonderful long red.

The black is tied up but can he string a run together here?

Maguire 0-1 McGill

113 is where it ends as McGill hits the jaws with a yellow. But he's off to a flyer. Does he want an early lunch?

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-113)

It's pretty much the perfect start for McGill as he grabs his 198th career century. Bang. Immaculate stuff so far right from the word go. He's made everything easy for himself since that tough blue early on.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-77)

McGill cannons into the pack and can just about see enough of a red to keep his break going. He has three routine reds left with the black well positioned here for maximum points. He rattles through them and there it is, frame ball. Maguire's sole contribution was breaking off this first frame and McGill has his ninth 50+ break of the tournament.

And he could land a century here.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-38)

McGill racing around the table here and stacking up some early points. He gives himself a difficult long blue but sinks it brilliantly. A few more colours and this frame is done and dusted very early doors.

Can he split the pack? The age old question.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-1)

Here we go. McGill makes no mistake with a sumptuous long red and we´re off early.

Home favourite vs home favourite

What a treat for the crowd. Two Scots going head-to-head...they can't lose! That said, the tournament is taking place in north Wales so, perhaps not.

Maguire speaks

'Once you get on the table it's just you, the other guy and the referee. I think the other players get a bigger buzz out of the crowd.'

A man of few words.

Maguire vs McGill

A very good afternoon to you all and welcome to our live coverage of Anthony McGill vs Stephen Maguire, the first of our Scottish Open quarter-finals.

THURSDAY RECAP

Trump crashes out of Scottish Open despite stirring comeback against Gilbert

Gilbert surged into a 3-0 advantage in Llandudno before Trump produced a stirring comeback to level proceedings and take the match to a deciding frame.

However, Gilbert held his nerve in the final frame to claim a 4-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Selby’s Scottish Open reign ended by McGill

McGill had raced to a 3-0 lead but Selby typically battled back with two centuries before forcing a decider.

Selby, who won the 2019 and 2020 editions, could not complete the comeback, however, with McGill holding his nerve to advance to the quarter-finals.

Selby’s reign ends in bizarre fashion after attempting to concede early against McGill

‘He loses it there!’ - O’Sullivan punches table in anger during match against Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan banged the table in frustration during his Scottish Open last-16 match with Jamie Jones, moments before a wasp landed on the table in an incident-packed third frame.

Jones eventually took the frame to lead 2-1 in their best-of-seven encounter, doing so after O’Sullivan accidentally fluked a red into the middle pocket when chasing snookers.

Before that mistake, O’Sullivan was visibly annoyed when his attempts to screw back onto the black saw him clip the colour and impact his positioning.

A loud bang made O’Sullivan’s feelings clear having punched the table, and a bizarre minute of action then saw a wasp rest on the baize before referee Jan Verhaas dealt with that matter.

Jones had hit a 131 century in the previous frame, and with things not going O’Sullivan’s way the thump was an indication of how the match was panning out.

“He loses it a bit there,” Eurosport pundit Jimmy White said after the frame finished. “I’ve punched a few tables, they don’t need to punch you back. They hurt big time.

He’s frustrated. That just shows me how much he wants to win.

O'Sullivan would win 4-3.

‘Frustrated and funny!’ – O’Sullivan on punching table and distractions in other matches

SCOTTISH OPEN SCHEDULE

Quarter-Finals

12:00 - Anthony McGill [16] vs Stephen Maguire [9]

14:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] vs Li Hang [39]

19:00 - Luca Brecel [44] vs Matthew Selt [33]

19:00 - John Higgins [7] vs David Gilbert [18]

- - -

