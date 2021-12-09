Judd Trump provided a fascinating insight into how the break-building style of some modern players compares to the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, and the world No 2 also explained why he is happier at the Scottish Open than he was at the UK Championship.

After beating David Lilley 4-0 with breaks of 83, 109, 96 and 86 to reach the last 16, Trump sat down with Eurosport to evaluate his performance.

Ad

Eurosport pundit Alan McManus highlighted Trump’s willingness to allow the cue ball to travel around the table, and the 2019 world champion said this was because he prioritises pots over position.

Scottish Open Day made to pay for errors as Higgins cruises into the Round of 16 at Scottish Open 3 HOURS AGO

Trump said: “I think for me and most of the modern players now, one of the reasons the cue ball isn’t as close in is because we seem to split the balls all over the table.

'He's relentless' - Trump storms through in just 41 minutes

When we go into them, we go into them a lot harder than Ronnie, Higgins or Ding would. They always stay in the same area whereas I smash them as hard as I can and get them wide. I don’t care if the ball is going around the table, as long as I’ve got the balls in the open I just try and pot every ball that’s there.

“I’ve always been the same. I make sure of the pot, rather than the position. I’ll pot the ball wherever it lands.”

McManus added: “I think players way back, they would try to play really precise positions, but the modern player doesn’t need to so much, and if you don’t get onto blue or pink, maybe green or yellow is good enough.”

'What a tremendous shot!' - Trump nails stunning long pot

Trump said this approach was partly down to a lack of practice on the tables they would then perform on in tournaments.

“If I was able to practice on the table for a week solid, I’d know [how the table would play] and I’d try to land the cue ball perfect every time,” Trump said.

“When you go on their first frame, I don’t want to be too precise because you might land dead straight. I’d rather give myself a shot at the ball and go from there.

“There’s a bigger margin of error as you bring the cue ball back further. If you’re close to the black or pink you’ve only got a certain amount of space to finish perfect.”

Trump playing ‘happier’ snooker

Trump lost 6-3 to Matthew Selt in the UK Championship last month, and he said the way he played during that defeat forced a change that has made him happier at the Scottish Open.

‘There are too many players on tour!’ – Trump has his say on prize money issues

He added: “It was the last tournament really. Even when I won the Champion of Champions, for me it’s not that enjoyable the way I win sometimes. I’d rather go out there and get my shot time to 16, 17 seconds, just not think about anything at all. If I miss that way I’m a lot more happier than taking 20-25 seconds like the last tournament when I lost in the UK [Championship]. I slowed myself down too much and thinking too much.

“I think Neil [Robertson] is the biggest culprit of it. When he slows down, he doesn’t play anywhere near as good, and sometimes I get into that mould and things go wrong when you take too much time.”

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open 'Harder than Ronnie or Higgins' - Trump compares break-building style to legends 3 HOURS AGO