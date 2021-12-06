Judd Trump played an early contender for shot of the tournament in his opening-round win over Robert Milkins at the Scottish Open.

The standout shot from the three-time Scottish Open semi-finalist came in the fourth frame when he went for a red that was tight against the cushion next to the middle pocket.

With the match already wrapped up, Trump powered the red perfectly down the side of the table and into the bottom corner, much to the amazement of those watching.

“Quite incredible, unbelievable shot,” said Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson.

“That’s why we love to watch him play.”

Trump made a break of 85 in the frame as he sealed a comfortable victory.

Afterwards he said he is trying to speed his game up following his surprise third-round exit at the UK Championship last week.

“It was quite a good game,” Trump told Eurosport.

“I just felt like I needed to play a bit quicker, I felt like I had been bogging myself down for most of the season, even though I won a tournament I still wasn’t at my fluent best so I made a conscious decision in this one to be a bit more relaxed and enjoy it.”

