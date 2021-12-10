Ronnie O’Sullivan pulls off a fantastic double to go 4-3 up against Li Hang at the Scottish Open.

The Rocket is no stranger to pulling off shots that no others can see and he showed why he is the six-time world champion after potting a superb double when he looked in bother in the seventh frame.

At 12-1 down, his remarkable double proved pivotal as he went on to win the frame with a break of 80.

Neal Foulds said on commentary: “That is one that John Higgins would be very proud of. That was not a natural shot. It could be something of a game-changer now that has gone in.”

“I didn’t see the shot," Jimmy White said once the frame concluded.

"It was brilliantly well played and executed. He’s hit it at such a pace it just reaches the middle pocket. It’s perfect on the pink.

“You talk about the best doubler in the world who is John Higgins by far because he roots his shots.”

Alan McManus, who was also witnessing O'Sullivan's fine work, was equally impressed.

He said: “It was not all that difficult the way they were sitting but it is the way he does it. I never tire of it."

O'Sullivan went on to win the match 5-4 to progress to the semi-finals.

