Ronnie O’Sullivan made a “pretty ordinary” start to his match against Lian Wenbo, according to Eurosport commentator Phil Studd.

The Rocket was in ferocious form when he won against Michael Georgiou in 37 minutes on Tuesday but made a more prosaic start against Liang Wenbo.

After an exchange of mini-breaks, O’Sullivan would return to the table needing just one snooker. And the six-time world champion set about the table.

However, as Neal Foulds said on commentary, the 46-year-old is not renowned for winning from positions whereby he needs a snooker.

“It is far from insurmountable but I can’t think of too many frames where he has won where he needed a snooker,” began Foulds.

“It is not happened as often as it does with players such as Mark Selby or John Higgins.”

O’Sullivan would then concede, with Phil Studd to comment:

That was - by O’Sullivan’s standard - a pretty ordinary frame.

