It’s unusual to see two players have a friendly chat during the middle of a match in any sport.

But that’s exactly what happened with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Dominic Dale during their meeting in the first round of the Scottish Open on Monday.

Ad

The pair did not seem to feeling the pressure in the heat of the battle as they caught up between frames, with O’Sullivan looking relaxed in his seat and Dale standing next to him.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan finishes in style against Dale with fine clearance 25 MINUTES AGO

Eurosport commentator Dave Hendon had joked earlier in the match that “one of Dominic Dale’s interests is telling you what his interests are”.

That was mentioned again by the commentary team while Alan McManus jested that maybe they were talking about “watches from the 1940’s”.

Women’s world No 1 Reanne Evans was surprised by the incident.

“I’ve never seen this before,” said Evans, who suggested maybe Dale was asking for a go with O’Sullivan’s cue.

Whatever the topic of discussion, Dale left with a smile on his face as he returned to his chair for the start of the third frame.

O'Sullivan went on to take the match 4-2 to progress to the second round.

- -

Stream the top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open O'Sullivan on 'inspiring' Zhao and Scottish Open hopes 34 MINUTES AGO