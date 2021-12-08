Premium Snooker Scottish Open | E2 Coverage 12:45-17:00

Good day to you all and welcome to our live snooker updates. It's a loaded Wednesday schedule at the 2021 Scottish Open with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby in evening action after Judd Trump and John Higgins.

Luca Brecel, Stephen Maguire and Shaun Murphy are also among the big names involved with a packed second-round line up in Llandudno.

Recap: O'Sullivan sportsmanship, a 178 and a butterfly

On Tuesday we just about had it all.

Later, there was a bizarre and record-breaking frame as Jimmy Robertson somehow managed to have 178 by his name in a single frame.

And finally, O'Sullivan showed impressive sportsmanship as he refused to take foul points from his opponent in the evening session.

Today's schedule

10:00 - Xu Si [98] v Ken Doherty [72]

10:00 - Mark King [59] v Martin O'Donnell [46]

10:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] v Wu Yize [107]

10:00 - Martin Gould [23] v Jordan Brown [37]

13:00 - John Higgins [7] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

13:00 - Zhang Anda [114] v Mitchell Mann [108]

13:00 - Hammad Miah [91] v Yan Bingtao [15]

13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Michael Holt [31]

14:00 - Li Hang [39] v Shaun Murphy [6]

14:00 - Craig Steadman [97] v Judd Trump [2]

19:00 - Tom Ford [24] v Stephen Maguire [9]

19:00 - Lei Peifan [118] v Ben Woollaston [52]

19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] v Gary Wilson [28]

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Liang Wenbo [30]

20:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Xiao Guodong [32]

20:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

20:00 - Pang Junxu [66] v Luca Brecel [44]

20:00 - Jamie Jones [50] v Sam Craigie [55]

