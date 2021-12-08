Snooker
Good day to you all and welcome to our live snooker updates. It's a loaded Wednesday schedule at the 2021 Scottish Open with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby in evening action after Judd Trump and John Higgins.
Scottish Open
'Like a holiday for me' - O'Sullivan storms past Georgiou in 37 minutes
Luca Brecel, Stephen Maguire and Shaun Murphy are also among the big names involved with a packed second-round line up in Llandudno.
Recap: O'Sullivan sportsmanship, a 178 and a butterfly
On Tuesday we just about had it all.
First, a butterfly of all things interrupted the action while Mark Selby was taking on Oliver Lines.
Watch the moment a butterfly lands on table at Scottish Open, delays match
Later, there was a bizarre and record-breaking frame as Jimmy Robertson somehow managed to have 178 by his name in a single frame.
178! Robertson sets new record for points haul in a frame
And finally, O'Sullivan showed impressive sportsmanship as he refused to take foul points from his opponent in the evening session.
‘I think it hit!’ – O’Sullivan refuses to take foul points after insisting opponent hit ball
Today's schedule
- 10:00 - Xu Si [98] v Ken Doherty [72]
- 10:00 - Mark King [59] v Martin O'Donnell [46]
- 10:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] v Wu Yize [107]
- 10:00 - Martin Gould [23] v Jordan Brown [37]
- 13:00 - John Higgins [7] v Noppon Saengkham [38]
- 13:00 - Zhang Anda [114] v Mitchell Mann [108]
- 13:00 - Hammad Miah [91] v Yan Bingtao [15]
- 13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Michael Holt [31]
- 14:00 - Li Hang [39] v Shaun Murphy [6]
- 14:00 - Craig Steadman [97] v Judd Trump [2]
- 19:00 - Tom Ford [24] v Stephen Maguire [9]
- 19:00 - Lei Peifan [118] v Ben Woollaston [52]
- 19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] v Gary Wilson [28]
- 19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Liang Wenbo [30]
- 20:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Xiao Guodong [32]
- 20:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Jimmy Robertson [48]
- 20:00 - Pang Junxu [66] v Luca Brecel [44]
- 20:00 - Jamie Jones [50] v Sam Craigie [55]
Scottish Open
'I feel terrible, it's cost me' - Murphy opens up about pain and being 'all at sea'
Scottish Open
'I feel terrible, it's cost me' - Murphy talks about injury struggles at Scottish Open
