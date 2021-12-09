Snooker
Scottish Open | E2 Coverage
12:45-17:00
Welcome
Ad
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.
Scottish Open
'Count me out' - O'Sullivan vows to stay quiet after criticising snooker tour
Judd Trump will be in action from 13:00 UK time against David Lilley, an amateur, with John Higgins to follow an hour later against Ryan Day.
This evening, both Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby will be playing from 19:00 in what is a loaded schedule for the evening session.
- ‘A disgrace' - Higgins slams O'Sullivan over 'terrible' comments on snooker
- 'Count me out' - O'Sullivan vows to stay quiet after criticising snooker tour
Today's schedule
Round 3
- 13:00 - Jackson Page [110] v Matthew Selt [33]
- 13:00 - Scott Donaldson [35] v Ben Hancorn [81]
- 13:00 - David Gilbert [18] v Hammad Miah [91]
- 13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Judd Trump [2]
- 14:00 - Xu Si [98] v Martin O'Donnell [46]
- 14:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] v Li Hang [39]
- 14:00 - John Higgins [7] v Ryan Day [27]
- 14:00 - Zhang Anda [114] v Martin Gould [23]
Last 16
- 19:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Anthony McGill [16]
- 19:00 - Stephen Maguire [9] v Ben Woollaston [52]
- 19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] v Luca Brecel [44]
- 19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Jamie Jones [50]
- 20:00 - Page / Selt v Donaldson / Hancorn
- 20:00 - Xu / O'Donnell v Vafaei / Li
- 20:00 - Higgins / Day v Zhang / Gould
- 20:00 - Gilbert / Miah v Lilley / Trump
‘Pretty ordinary!’ – O’Sullivan concedes frame needing only one snooker
Yesterday's results
Round 2
- 10:00 - Xu Si [98] 4-2 Ken Doherty [72]
- 10:00 - Mark King [59] 2-4 Martin O'Donnell [46]
- 10:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] 4-3 Wu Yize [107]
- 10:00 - Martin Gould [23] 4-3 Jordan Brown [37]
- 13:00 - John Higgins [7] 4-1 Noppon Saengkham [38]
- 13:00 - Zhang Anda [114] 4-1 Mitchell Mann [108]
- 13:00 - Hammad Miah [91] 4-1 Yan Bingtao [15]
- 13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Michael Holt [31] - Holt withdrew due to Covid
- 14:00 - Li Hang [39] 4-2 Shaun Murphy [6]
- 14:00 - Craig Steadman [97] 0-4 Judd Trump [2]
Round 3
- 19:00 - Tom Ford [24] 0-4 Stephen Maguire [9]
- 19:00 - Lei Peifan [118] 1-4 Ben Woollaston [52]
- 19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] 4-1 Gary Wilson [28]
- 19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 4-3 Liang Wenbo [30]
- 20:00 - Mark Selby [1] 4-2 Xiao Guodong [32]
- 20:00 - Anthony McGill [16] 4-3 Jimmy Robertson [48]
- 20:00 - Pang Junxu [66] 3-4 Luca Brecel [44]
- 20:00 - Jamie Jones [50] 4-3 Sam Craigie [55]
Watch the moment a butterfly lands on table at Scottish Open, delays match
- - -
Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
Scottish Open
'A 9-5 job' - O'Sullivan through to last 16 after thrilling win over Liang Wenbo
Snooker
‘A disgrace' - Higgins slams O'Sullivan over 'terrible' comments on snooker
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad