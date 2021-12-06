Ronnie O’Sullivan said he has been “inspired” by Zhao Xintong’s victory at the UK Championship.

Zhao, 24, beat Luca Brecel in the final in York on Sunday to become only the fourth non-British winner of the event.

Ad

Scottish Open O'Sullivan finishes in style against Dale with fine clearance 2 HOURS AGO

“It will be interesting to see if he can go on and do what his potential suggests he can, let’s hope it’s not a flash in the pan.

“Let’s hope he keeps going because he is like a throwback player in some ways, a lot of the modern players have a lot of players and split balls open, whereas he was just picking balls off and there was some beautiful stuff out there, it was quite inspiring to watch.

“Luca made Kyren [Wilson] look second best [in the semi-finals] and Zhao made Luca look second best. It says a lot for Zhao but if he kicks on, let’s hope he does, then they are all in trouble.”

'He's here to stay' - White expects Zhao to win 'many trophies'

O’Sullivan also said he thinks Zhao could be a future world No 1, if he improves his safety game.

“I think he will get better from the matches but in some ways you could fastrack him a bit. It just needs to learn to contain, not necessarily safe, watch a bit of Mark Selby for a bit. Don’t go as far as Selby but watch how he will put balls awkwardly and leave you horrible shots.

“He won’t change, you can’t change that, what he has got is beautiful. You keep that and all the good bits but add a few little bits. He will probably learn as he goes alone. He has to be dedicated and apply himself and if he does he could be No 1 in a few years, if he gets his head down.”

O’Sullivan was not at his very best as he beat Dale 4-2 to reach the second round of the Scottish Open.

Asked if was there for the taking, O’Sullivan said: “Probably, but he wasn’t able to put me away. It’s a bit of fun out there, pot a few balls, miss a few balls. Even though I didn’t get anything going I was still enjoying it.

“I just want to enjoy the week and see what happens.”

O’Sullivan faces Michael Georgiou in his next match.

- -

Stream the top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open O'Sullivan survives sloppy start to beat Dale and progress to second round 2 HOURS AGO