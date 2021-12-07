Snooker

Scottish Open 2021 - 178! Jimmy Robertson sets new record for points haul in a snooker frame

Quite astonishingly, Robertson managed to finish frame five with 178 points in his second-round match against Lee Walker at the 2021 Scottish Open. Robertson's exploits eclipsed the previous record, which was the 167 racked up by Eurosport expert Dominic Dale at the Crucible back in 1999. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:04:01, 35 minutes ago