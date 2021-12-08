Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the last 16 of the Scottish Open after beating Liang Wenbo 4-3.

Liang has now only beaten O'Sullivan once in ten attempts after losing the best-of-seven clash in 90 minutes.

O'Sullivan will play either Jamie Jones or Sam Craigie in the next round.

"I enjoyed the match," O'Sullivan told Eurosport afterwards.

"I feel like I'm struggling to win matches. Missing silly balls and I just don't feel on top as much as I maybe have done in the past. I just have to keep plugging away.

"I feel like I'm playing alright but I could have been out. Pleased to be in but it's just fine lines sometimes.

"I just play, turn up, have a bit of fun. If you win brilliant if you lose you've got another one Monday morning. You don't have time to dwell if you win good or bad.

"It's like a 9-5 job. Some weeks you do well with a little bonus. Some weeks you just have an average week. Monday morning you pitch up and it's another tournament. You could play every day.

"I call it the continuous tournament. It never really stops. You don't get too upbeat or too down."

The Chinese 34-year-old got off to a bright start, winning the opening frame 68-9. But O'Sullivan fought back in the second frame with a smooth break of 86 to level up.

Wenbo would not fold though and produced a nerveless 62 in the third frame after O'Sullivan went 53 up. Wenbo cleared up the remaining reds with colours before seeing off the pink to steal the frame.

O'Sullivan levelled the tie again to make it 2-2 with an emphatic break of 95. He got to 35 with a delicate cut into the bottom right using the cue extensions, and then to 42 with an excellent deadweight black to the bottom right. It was not to be a century for The Rocket, though, as he missed a tough black off its spot.

Momentum was with the six-time world champion O'Sullivan and he secured the 1126th ton of his career with a superb 131 to move within a frame of victory. But Liang was not done.

Liang tagged in frame ball red, followed by a brown that ensures the argument in frame six was settled. Liang converted the break into a superb total dish of 128 to send the match to a decider.

O'Sullivan hits the front in the frame by cutting the blue into the right middle, cannoning into the final four clustered reds and splitting them perfectly. The final four reds went, and the black off the last one took the break to 70 and Liang needed a snooker. But it was game over as O'Sullivan sealed a break of 90.

