Snooker

Scottish Open 2021 - ‘Calamitous!’ – Noppon Saengkham loses frame after ‘terrible’ error

Noppon Saengkham looked certain to open up a one-frame advantage over John Higgins in their match at the Scottish Open. He then inexplicably potted the black while trying to get the pink safe, handing the initiative and then the frame to the four-time world champion. Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:22, 25 minutes ago