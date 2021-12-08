Judd Trump will face world seniors champion David Lilley in the last 32 of the Scottish Open after the world number two beat Craig Steadman 4-0 on Wednesday.

The 2019 world champion put together runs of 105, 52, 80 and 104 to beat the world number 106 in just 41 minutes , leading Dave Hendon on commentary to say it was a performance that was "about as comprehensive as it gets".

And Trump produced his almost customary moment of magic in the win, dropping an outrageous double in frame four that left 1986 world champion Joe Johnson purring on commentary.

"How do you keep him out?" said Johnson as a cacophony of applause swept the auditorium.

That's the question. How do you keep him out?

"He's just produced a tremendous double. It wasn't a natural double that - he had to screw to the side cushion and off again. He was creating the angle to stay on the black."

Should Trump get the better of Lilley, he will then face the winner of Hammad Miah and David Gilbert in the last 16.

John Higgins managed to grind through a low-quality affair with Noppon Saengkham to make the next round, Elsewhere on Wednesday,managed to grind through a low-quality affair withto make the next round, where he will face Ryan Day

On Tuesday night after his 4-0 win against Michael Georgiou, O’Sullivan said that in the hypothetical situation that his kids wanted to play snooker, he would advise them against it.

The six-time world champion did not go into full detail as to why he would provide that advice, and Higgins called his comments “terrible”

