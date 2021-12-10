Judd Trump crashed out of the Scottish Open with a surprise defeat to David Gilbert in the last 16.

Gilbert surged into a 3-0 advantage in Llandudno before Trump produced a stirring comeback to level proceedings and take the match to a deciding frame.

Ad

However Gilbert held his nerve in the final frame to claim a 4-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Scottish Open Dominant Trump thrashes Lilley to reach last 16 without dropping a frame 19 HOURS AGO

The 40-year-old admitted afterwards that he thought he had "thrown the match away" after a dominant start.

"I'm a very lucky boy. I was three up and playing well but I thought I'd thrown the match away," Gilbert told Eurosport.

"How I've ended up winning that match is ridiculous.

"I'm over the moon but I deserved to lose."

Trump had appeared in irresistible form in North Wales, cruising into the Round of 16 without dropping a frame after a third consecutive 4-0 victory against David Lilley in the afternoon.

Yet the former world champion began in sloppy fashion against Gilbert, and swiftly fell behind.

Gilbert was on course for a 147 in the second frame, but missed the 13th black to end his chances of a third career maximum break, but he followed it up with a 1-6 to power into a 3-0 lead.

Trump was fortunate not to pay for a costly foul in frame four, and was able to re-gather himself, making a lovely 113.

He then survived a re-rack in frame six to force the decider, but victory was eventually secured by Gilbert, the winner of the British Open earlier this year, in a back-and-forth final frame.

The Englishman will face John Higgins in the quarter-finals.

The Scottish veteran beat Martin Gould 4-2, saving his best snooker for the final two frames of the match with back-to-back breaks in excess of 80 sealing the win after Gould had drawn level.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open Trump cruises past Milkins into second round 06/12/2021 AT 20:17