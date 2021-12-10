Judd Trump crashed out of the Scottish Open with a surprise defeat to David Gilbert in the last 16.
Gilbert surged into a 3-0 advantage in Llandudno before Trump produced a stirring comeback to level proceedings and take the match to a deciding frame.
However Gilbert held his nerve in the final frame to claim a 4-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals.
The 40-year-old admitted afterwards that he thought he had "thrown the match away" after a dominant start.
"I'm a very lucky boy. I was three up and playing well but I thought I'd thrown the match away," Gilbert told Eurosport.
"How I've ended up winning that match is ridiculous.
"I'm over the moon but I deserved to lose."
Trump had appeared in irresistible form in North Wales, cruising into the Round of 16 without dropping a frame after a third consecutive 4-0 victory against David Lilley in the afternoon.
Yet the former world champion began in sloppy fashion against Gilbert, and swiftly fell behind.
Gilbert was on course for a 147 in the second frame, but missed the 13th black to end his chances of a third career maximum break, but he followed it up with a 1-6 to power into a 3-0 lead.
Trump was fortunate not to pay for a costly foul in frame four, and was able to re-gather himself, making a lovely 113.
He then survived a re-rack in frame six to force the decider, but victory was eventually secured by Gilbert, the winner of the British Open earlier this year, in a back-and-forth final frame.
The Englishman will face John Higgins in the quarter-finals.
The Scottish veteran beat Martin Gould 4-2, saving his best snooker for the final two frames of the match with back-to-back breaks in excess of 80 sealing the win after Gould had drawn level.
