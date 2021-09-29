1997 world champion Ken Doherty upset the odds with a shock 4-3 win over Ali Carter in qualifying for the Scottish Open that saw him sink the final black to claim a dramatic victory over the two-times Crucible finalist.

World number 73 Doherty's win over 22nd ranked Carter came after the Dubliner had trailed 2-0 and 3-2 with the Essex man rolling in 53, 66, 50 and 69.

Doherty contributed 74 to restore parity at 3-3 before recovering from 67-40 behind to clear the final red and the colours for a superb triumph.

Women's world champion Reanne Evans lost 4-2 to Mitchell Mann while six-times world finalist Jimmy White suffered a 4-1 reverse against Chang Bingyu, who made breaks of 61, 75, 60 and 109 in a dominant display.

Seniors world champion David Lilley showed his class with a 4-0 victory over Dean Young that included runs of 102 and 82.

Lilley replaced Igor Figueiredo in the tournament after the Brazilian could not travel to qualifying in Barnsley.

The final stage of the Scottish Open will take place in Llandudno in Wales (due to a contractual problem in Glasgow) between 6-12 December and is LIVE on Eurosport with world champion Mark Selby defending the title.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the final stage.

Scottish Open results on Wednesday (last 128)

Ashley Carty 3-4 Hammad Miah

Chen Zifan 2-4 Craig Steadman

Jimmy White 1-4 Chang Bingyu

David Lilley 4-0 Dean Young

Ali Carter 3-4 Ken Doherty

Mitchell Mann 4-2 Reanne Evans

