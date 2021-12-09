Mark Selby’s extraordinary run in the Scottish Open was ended after the two-time defending champion was beaten 4-3 by Anthony McGill in the last 16.

McGill had raced to a 3-0 lead but Selby typically battled back with two centuries before forcing a decider.

Selby, who won the 2019 and 2020 editions, could not complete the comeback, however, with McGill holding his nerve to advance to the quarter-finals.

World No 16 McGill hit 51 to win the opening frame, and it was then 2-0 when he edged the next one 60-55.

A 64 from Selby was bettered by McGill’s 75 in the third, and the world No 1 had it all to do in his bid to reach the last eight.

McGill went 30-0 up in the fourth frame, but Selby hit back with a 105 and then grabbed a second successive century with a 116.

A 79 then took the match to the final frame, but Selby’s momentum ended there, and after he left a red hanging over the pocket, McGill seized his opportunity to send the reigning champ packing.

It was a somewhat bizarre end, though, as Selby had attempted to concede the match before McGill insisted on sinking the red before shaking hands given his lead was only 41 with 43 points on the table before the pot.

