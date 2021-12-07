Ronnie O'Sullivan blitzes past amateur Michael Georgiou with a 4-0 victory in 37 minutes to reach the last 32 of the Scottish Open.

O'Sullivan got off to a barnstorming start as Georgiou's failure to pocket a blue to the green pocket allowed O'Sullivan to produce a run of 68.

In the second O'Sullivan methodically cleared balls before sealing the frame with a red to the yellow pocket. The first frame was only 16 minutes, but the second was even quicker as The Rocket wrapped up his break of 88 in six minutes.

With the momentum fully with O'Sullivan and Georgiou only potting two single reds, the six-time world champion missed a black to left corner on 72. Georgiou remained in his seat as O'Sullivan moved to within a frame of victory.

And unsurprisingly O'Sullivan did not take long to wrap it up with an excellent shot from the side cushion to send the red to the middle before he caressed the match-ball into the left corner for 86.

O'Sullivan will face Liang Wenbo in the next round.

"I got in the balls pretty early," O'Sullivan told Eurosport afterwards.

"I made some good breaks and got into a nice rhythm. I feel like I'm thinking clearly which is important. My game is never far away from clicking and if I get my head right and the game comes it will be interesting.

It's like a holiday for me. I train twice a day while I'm here. A run in the morning and the gym in the afternoon. Snooker is a bit of a bonus.

"Obviously I take it seriously, but life comes first and as long as I'm enjoying myself I don't mind putting in a few hours in the practice table and do what I have to do. Otherwise I just keep chipping away."

