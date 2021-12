Snooker

Scottish Open 2021 - Ronnie O'Sullivan produces incredible double against Li Hang en route to semi-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan pulls off an incredible double against Li Hang en route to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open. O'Sullivan went on to win 5-4 and will meet either John Higgins or David Gilbert in the semi-finals. Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:56, 27 minutes ago