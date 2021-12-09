Ronnie O’Sullivan was given a stern test but battled past world No 44 Jamie Jones when winning their decider in the Scottish Open last 16.
Both players hit the table in frustration during a thrilling encounter which also featured a wasp and high-quality breaks.
Ad
O’Sullivan eventually edged it 4-3, and he faces Martin O'Donnell or Li Hang in the quarters next.
Scottish Open
O'Sullivan dazzles with quality red and pink combo against Jones
- Trump: How my style compares to Ronnie – and why I’m happier at Scottish Open
- Scottish Open 2021 - Latest scores, results and draw
A wayward safety shot from Jones gifted O’Sullivan an opening in the first frame, and a quick-fire break of 96 helped ‘The Rocket’ go 1-0 in front.
Jones, a semi-finalist at the Scottish Open last year, hit back with an impressive 131 – his fourth century of the season.
The clearance alerted O’Sullivan he was in for a tough contest, and he made his frustrations clear in the third frame when punching the table after losing positioning.
An action-packed frame then saw a wasp land on the baize and ended when O’Sullivan fluked the red into the middle pocket when chasing snookers.
Leading 2-1, Jones had a chance to go two clear, but after a long red opened the pack, he whacked the table himself when the white cannoned off a red into the pocket as well.
Jones follows O’Sullivan’s lead in whacking table during Scottish Open encounter
O’Sullivan made the most of his opportunity back at the table with a 73, and having clearly composed himself he took a 3-2 lead with an 85.
Despite being a frame away from defeat, it was Jones who stepped up in the sixth frame, and a quality 94 forced a decider in his first match against the six-time world champion.
Jones had the first chance when potting straight after O’Sullivan’s break, and he put 29 on the board before a tricky blue rattled the jaws and stayed out.
A tense safety exchange followed before O’Sullivan potted a loose red, and a 66 put him within touching distance of the next round.
Chasing three snookers, Jones left the yellow open but a surprising miss from O’Sullivan kept the Welshman in the frame.
It was soon over, however, with O’Sullivan sinking a long green to clinch it.
- - -
Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk
Scottish Open
Jones follows O’Sullivan’s lead in whacking table during Scottish Open encounter
Scottish Open
‘He loses it there!’ - O’Sullivan punches table in anger during match against Jones
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad