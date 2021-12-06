Alan McManus says he is worried for Ding Junhui's future in snooker unless he can fix “big problems” with his game.

Ding reached world No 1 in 2014 and has won the Masters as well as reaching the final of the World Championship in 2016.

But his form has tailed off in the last few years and he has slipped down to No 27 in the world.

He was beaten in the first round of the Scottish Open by world No 115 Zhang Anda on Monday after losing the last two frames of the match.

“I think he has real problems,” said McManus on Eurosport.

“I think he is developing something through the cue ball that is not conducive to shooting it smoothly and if he doesn’t sort that out he has got big problems. I am his biggest fan, he is a sensational player and a brilliant flag bearer for our sport, and I hope I am seriously wrong because I want to see him back in the top 16.

“He has slipped down the rankings and he is probably going to have to qualify for the Crucible. Unless he starts going deep in tournaments he is going to have a problem.”

Ding was not the only high-ranked player to lose on the opening day of the Scottish Open.

World No 13 Jack Lisowski and world No 10 Barry Hawkins both bowed out after winning just one frame between them.

Women’s world No 1 Reanne Evans said the surprise results show how tough the tour is, with both players having done well the previous week at the UK Championship.

“It’s a strange one because Barry beat me in York and everything seemed in good shape for him and he had some good results.

“Jack same again, it looked like he might it at one point. But it just shows how tough the tour is, you can’t take anything for granted. In snooker every day is a different day, no matter if you are playing well or not, everything can change in a matter of minutes. They will be very disappointed to lose early.”

McManus also reflected on the form of Yuan Sijun, who was beaten 4-3 by Stephen Maguire after leading the match 3-0.

“I just wonder what’s happened to him because he was a fabulous talent. We were talking about him a few years ago as someone who could press on for the top 16 and now his tour spot is in serious jeopardy. I don’t know what has gone on there but it’s a shame because he is a good player.”

