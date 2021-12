Snooker

Scottish Open 2021 - ‘Tremendous!’ – Judd Trump drops unnatural double

Judd Trump set up a last-32 meeting with David Lilley after he beat Craig Steadman 4-0 in the last 64 on Wednesday. The world number two put together runs of 105, 52, 80 and 104 in a comprehensive display at the Scottish Open in Llandudno. He produced a “tremendous” double in frame four. Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:23, 2 hours ago