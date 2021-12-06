Mark Selby defeated Sean Maddocks with a routine 4-1 win in the first round of the Scottish Open.

The world number one never trailed as he made his way into the second round.

A break of 66 helped him into a 1-0 lead, and a 57 in the second teed him up to extend his advantage.

However, Maddocks responded with a 76 to level at 1-1 and give himself a chance.

Selby then hit some of his best form and made his first century of the tournament with a break of 100.

He followed that up with a knock of 135 to leave him a frame away from victory as he looked to get over his disappointment from an early UK Championship exit.

Another half century, of 51, got him over the line to reach the next stage in Llandudno.

