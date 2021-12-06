Premium Snooker Mark Selby - Sean Maddocks 13:00-15:00

Stay tuned for live text commentary from Desmond Kane from 12:45 GMT

Zhao Xintong is the "new superstar of snooker” and will take his game to a new level following his win over Luca Brecel in the final of the UK Championship, according to Jimmy White.

It has taken over a decade for a youngster who was beating Steve Davis as a teenager and knocking in centuries as a 10-year-old against Mark Williams in exhibitions to announce himself on the major stage.

As well as the trophy and a cheque for £200,000, the 24-year-old secured a place in the 2022 Masters - and White feels he is here to stay.

“He is a new superstar of snooker,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “Ronnie O'Sullivan has been texting me on his way up to the Scottish Open saying ‘this kid is on fire.’

“It was fantastic from start to finish and a worthy winner. He will win many, many trophies.”

Monday's schedule

Round 1

10:00 - James Cahill (a) v Ben Woollaston [52]

10:00 - Barry Hawkins [12] v Pang Junxu [66]

10:00 - Amaan Iqbal (a) v Noppon Saengkham [38]

10:00 - Yan Bingtao [15] v Zak Surety [87]

13:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Sean Maddocks [111]

13:00 - Stephen Maguire [9] v Yuan Sijun [109]

13:00 - Jack Lisowski [14] v Stuart Carrington [51]

13:00 - Ding Junhui [10] v Zhang Anda [114]

16:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Jamie Wilson [85]

16:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Dominic Dale [60]

16:00 - Mark Allen [11] v Martin O'Donnell [46]

16:00 - Michael Holt [31] v Liam Graham (a)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] v Andy Hicks [104]

19:00 - Stuart Bingham [13] v Andrew Higginson [62]

19:00 - Shaun Murphy [6] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

19:00 - Judd Trump [2] v Robert Milkins [41]

20:00 - Liang Wenbo [30] v Allan Taylor [75]

20:00 - Sam Craigie [55] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

20:00 - Bai Langning (a) v Ben Hancorn [81]

20:00 - John Higgins [7] v Alfie Burden [113]

