O'Sullivan 0-0 Dale (20-1)

Lovely long red by Dale, but he misses a black off the spot. Chance for O'Sullivan to put some points on the board.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Dale (0-0)

Off we go then with the second match of the afternoon. Both men chasing a spot in the last 64.

Superb Selby

Breaks of 66, 57, 100, 135 and 51 from the four-times world champion. Not a bad way to get his week off and running.

Selby 4-1 Maddocks

A 51 break from Selby to finish off the victory. Different quality that from the world champion.

Selby 3-1 Maddocks (41-14)

Maddocks has been really positive in this match, but it looks like Selby is on course to seal his progress here. Not looking for too many more reds to complete the win.

Selby 3-1 Maddocks (0-0)

A second century of the match from Selby. It must be said, this has been simply superb from Selby. Very sharp and clinical from the Scottish Open champion. 135 from Selby. That was tremendous. Back-to-back centuries. Needs one more frame to reach the round of 64.

Selby 2-1 Maddocks (36-0)

Break moves to 36 from Selby, who is really looking sharp. Plays a little split on the pack of reds and he is back on the black here. Black and reds are all available. Should be 3-1 after this visit.

Selby 2-1 Maddocks (0-0)

A stunning century of 100 from Selby to restore his advantage. Looking for two more frames to progress. High quality start to this match.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (70-8)

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (55-8)

Looking very much like 2-1 as the break goes to 54 from the world champion. Don't see him breaking down here.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (15-8)

Safety error by Maddocks early on here. And that has presented Selby with a great chance to score. Right back in among the reds.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (0-0)

The Liverpool lad not nervous in that contribution. Selby in bit of a match out there as he defends his title.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (57-76)

Some response here from Maddocks. A 76 break from Maddocks and that restores parity at 1-1. What a statement after he was only one or two balls from falling 2-0 behind. Plenty to do, but was never out of position.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (57-0)

He has made 57 so far in this second frame, but can't make any more. Breaks down as he can't swerve around a red to slot the red over the hole. Unfortunate as it was a nice split via the blue. Chance for Maddocks to counter.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (0-0)

Maddocks still only 19 and ranked world number 114, but is sitting down again as Selby holes another long red to get this break started.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (0-0)

Off we go then for the second frame. Maddocks the youngest player to make a competitive maximum at the age of 15, but tough going when you are older and playing for prize money among the big boys.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (66-4)

Supreme start by Selby. Really, really impressive. Superb break with little on. Maddocks has seen enough and that will be 1-0 to the world number one in the race to four frames.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (51-4)

This has been a brilliant start by Selby. Not easy to make a big break, but he has taken these quite splendidly. Just needing three more reds to see out the frame. Has played a lot of nice cannons to develop balls in this knock.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (15-4)

Selby slots a long red. Fairly banged that one in. Pops in the black and a nice red to middle is followed by the yellow. Selby quickly into the groove in this match.

Good afternoon

We are live with world champion Mark Selby against Sean Maddocks in the opening match of the day and then Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Dominic Dale. All matches involving the top 16 are held over until the venue this week with a place in the last 64 up for grabs. First match between Selby and Maddocks on tour.

Stay tuned for live text commentary from Desmond Kane from 12:45 GMT

'The new superstar of snooker' - White expects Zhao to win 'many trophies'

Zhao Xintong is the "new superstar of snooker” and will take his game to a new level following his win over Luca Brecel in the final of the UK Championship, according to Jimmy White.

It has taken over a decade for a youngster who was beating Steve Davis as a teenager and knocking in centuries as a 10-year-old against Mark Williams in exhibitions to announce himself on the major stage.

As well as the trophy and a cheque for £200,000, the 24-year-old secured a place in the 2022 Masters - and White feels he is here to stay.

“He is a new superstar of snooker,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “Ronnie O'Sullivan has been texting me on his way up to the Scottish Open saying ‘this kid is on fire.’

“It was fantastic from start to finish and a worthy winner. He will win many, many trophies.”

Monday's schedule

Round 1

10:00 - James Cahill (a) v Ben Woollaston [52]

10:00 - Barry Hawkins [12] v Pang Junxu [66]

10:00 - Amaan Iqbal (a) v Noppon Saengkham [38]

10:00 - Yan Bingtao [15] v Zak Surety [87]

13:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Sean Maddocks [111]

13:00 - Stephen Maguire [9] v Yuan Sijun [109]

13:00 - Jack Lisowski [14] v Stuart Carrington [51]

13:00 - Ding Junhui [10] v Zhang Anda [114]

16:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Jamie Wilson [85]

16:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Dominic Dale [60]

16:00 - Mark Allen [11] v Martin O'Donnell [46]

16:00 - Michael Holt [31] v Liam Graham (a)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] v Andy Hicks [104]

19:00 - Stuart Bingham [13] v Andrew Higginson [62]

19:00 - Shaun Murphy [6] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

19:00 - Judd Trump [2] v Robert Milkins [41]

20:00 - Liang Wenbo [30] v Allan Taylor [75]

20:00 - Sam Craigie [55] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

20:00 - Bai Langning (a) v Ben Hancorn [81]

20:00 - John Higgins [7] v Alfie Burden [113]

- - -

