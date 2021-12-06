Premium Snooker Mark Selby - Sean Maddocks 01:34:06 Replay

Boys on the baize tonight

Ding Junhui and Jack Lisowski both losing in the first round. Unexpected defeats. We'll be back at 6:45pm GMT with more from the first round of the Scottish Open with Judd Trump facing Robert Milkins and John Higgins meeting Alfie Burden. See you then.

Around the tables

James Cahill 0-4 Ben Woollaston

Barry Hawkins 0-4 Pang Junxu

Amaan Iqbal 1-4 Noppon Saengkham

Yan Bingtao 4-0 Zak Surety

Mark Selby 4-1 Sean Maddocks

Stephen Maguire 4-3 Yuan SiJun

Jack Lisowski 1-4 Stuart Carrington

Ding Junhui 3-4 Zhang Anda

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Dominic Dale

O'Sullivan 4-2 Dale

"I like Dom. I like having a chat with him. He's a good bloke," said O'Sullivan after Dale came over to speak to him during the match.

"Lets hope it is not a flash in the pan," said O'Sullivan on Zhao Xintong's 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in the UK final. "He's got the potential. Lets hope he can kick on. It was quite inspiring to watch."

O'Sullivan 4-2 Dale

A brilliant break of 132 from the seven-times world champion. A 4-2 victory for the record 37-times ranking event winner. He will face Michael Georgiou in the last 64.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Dale (69-0)

All looking a bit ominous for Dale as break moves to 69. Could be a century to complete the victory. This match is over.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Dale (0-0)

O'Sullivan back in among the balls at the start of the sixth frame. Loose safety by Dale. What will Rocket Ronnie make here?

O'Sullivan 3-2 Dale (0-0)

What can you say about that? Nothing on when he came to the table, but he's cleared up with a break of 77 after Dale made 52. Different class from the six-times world champion.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Dale (13-56)

Fine long red and superb brown from O'Sullivan. Chance to launch the counter attack.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Dale (0-41)

Looks like neither man is overly keen on being out there, but Dale appearing to be more interested in the victory. An error by O'Sullivan gives the Welshman a chance to score some points at the outset of the fifth frame.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Dale (0-70)

A fairly rapid 58 from Dale to get the ball rolling in the fourth frame. Chance to put this frame away in one hit, but he breaks down on 58. O'Sullivan then can't hole a longish red down a cushion. Dale punches in red and black to leave O'Sullivan needing a snooker. And that will be 2-2.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Dale (0-0)

What a strange frame. O'Sullivan leads 2-1 despite being far from at his best as Dale leaves a green hanging over a pocket.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (64-42)

Dale pops in the final red and black, but can't pot the yellow. Was a difficult cut. O'Sullivan looking for yellow and green for the frame and is helped when Dale wallops a white straight into a pocket of the yellow. He then drops another white straight into the yellow pocket. Bizarre stuff.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (56-34)

O'Sullivan misses another red. Just needed red and black. One red left on the table. Bit of a safety joust to settle this.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (33-26)

O'Sullivan with another crashing long red. Back in among the balls with the chance to score.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (20-0)

Only 20 from O'Sullivan at the start of the third frame as he misses a cut on a red. Another chance for Dale to score a few points. O'Sullivan and Dale both happy to pass up chances so far.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (0-0)

Dale breaks off and O'Sullivan responds by drilling home a long red. Is he finally going to slip into gear at the Scottish Open?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Dale (0-0)

Dale has had plenty of chances so far, but can't really cash in. Will he regret those misses? Going to be 1-1 in this match.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Dale (13-27)

Both men struggling a bit to get going here. All very scrappy before O'Sullivan powers home a delightful long red. Chance to get his scoring boots on.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Dale (1-1)

O'Sullivan yet to really settle in this match as he misses a black off the spot. Dale among the balls early on again in the second frame.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Dale (0-0)

The Welshman back at the table before piecing together a quickfire 68. No messing about from Dale as he trousers the first frame with minimal fuss.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Dale (20-1)

Lovely long red by Dale, but he misses a black off the spot. Chance for O'Sullivan to put some points on the board.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Dale (0-0)

Off we go then with the second match of the afternoon. Both men chasing a spot in the last 64.

Superb Selby

Breaks of 66, 57, 100, 135 and 51 from the four-times world champion. Not a bad way to get his week off and running.

Selby 4-1 Maddocks

A 51 break from Selby to finish off the victory. Different quality that from the world champion.

Selby 3-1 Maddocks (41-14)

Maddocks has been really positive in this match, but it looks like Selby is on course to seal his progress here. Not looking for too many more reds to complete the win.

Selby 3-1 Maddocks (0-0)

A second century of the match from Selby. It must be said, this has been simply superb from Selby. Very sharp and clinical from the Scottish Open champion. 135 from Selby. That was tremendous. Back-to-back centuries. Needs one more frame to reach the round of 64.

Selby 2-1 Maddocks (36-0)

Break moves to 36 from Selby, who is really looking sharp. Plays a little split on the pack of reds and he is back on the black here. Black and reds are all available. Should be 3-1 after this visit.

Selby 2-1 Maddocks (0-0)

A stunning century of 100 from Selby to restore his advantage. Looking for two more frames to progress. High quality start to this match.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (70-8)

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (55-8)

Looking very much like 2-1 as the break goes to 54 from the world champion. Don't see him breaking down here.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (15-8)

Safety error by Maddocks early on here. And that has presented Selby with a great chance to score. Right back in among the reds.

Selby 1-1 Maddocks (0-0)

The Liverpool lad not nervous in that contribution. Selby in bit of a match out there as he defends his title.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (57-76)

Some response here from Maddocks. A 76 break from Maddocks and that restores parity at 1-1. What a statement after he was only one or two balls from falling 2-0 behind. Plenty to do, but was never out of position.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (57-0)

He has made 57 so far in this second frame, but can't make any more. Breaks down as he can't swerve around a red to slot the red over the hole. Unfortunate as it was a nice split via the blue. Chance for Maddocks to counter.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (0-0)

Maddocks still only 19 and ranked world number 114, but is sitting down again as Selby holes another long red to get this break started.

Selby 1-0 Maddocks (0-0)

Off we go then for the second frame. Maddocks the youngest player to make a competitive maximum at the age of 15, but tough going when you are older and playing for prize money among the big boys.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (66-4)

Supreme start by Selby. Really, really impressive. Superb break with little on. Maddocks has seen enough and that will be 1-0 to the world number one in the race to four frames.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (51-4)

This has been a brilliant start by Selby. Not easy to make a big break, but he has taken these quite splendidly. Just needing three more reds to see out the frame. Has played a lot of nice cannons to develop balls in this knock.

Selby 0-0 Maddocks (15-4)

Selby slots a long red. Fairly banged that one in. Pops in the black and a nice red to middle is followed by the yellow. Selby quickly into the groove in this match.

Good afternoon

We are live with world champion Mark Selby against Sean Maddocks in the opening match of the day and then Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Dominic Dale. All matches involving the top 16 are held over until the venue this week with a place in the last 64 up for grabs. First match between Selby and Maddocks on tour.

Stay tuned for live text commentary from Desmond Kane from 12:45 GMT

'The new superstar of snooker' - White expects Zhao to win 'many trophies'

Zhao Xintong is the "new superstar of snooker” and will take his game to a new level following his win over Luca Brecel in the final of the UK Championship, according to Jimmy White.

It has taken over a decade for a youngster who was beating Steve Davis as a teenager and knocking in centuries as a 10-year-old against Mark Williams in exhibitions to announce himself on the major stage.

As well as the trophy and a cheque for £200,000, the 24-year-old secured a place in the 2022 Masters - and White feels he is here to stay.

“He is a new superstar of snooker,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “Ronnie O'Sullivan has been texting me on his way up to the Scottish Open saying ‘this kid is on fire.’

“It was fantastic from start to finish and a worthy winner. He will win many, many trophies.”

'He's here to stay' - White expects Zhao to win 'many trophies'

Monday's schedule

Round 1

10:00 - James Cahill (a) v Ben Woollaston [52]

10:00 - Barry Hawkins [12] v Pang Junxu [66]

10:00 - Amaan Iqbal (a) v Noppon Saengkham [38]

10:00 - Yan Bingtao [15] v Zak Surety [87]

13:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Sean Maddocks [111]

13:00 - Stephen Maguire [9] v Yuan Sijun [109]

13:00 - Jack Lisowski [14] v Stuart Carrington [51]

13:00 - Ding Junhui [10] v Zhang Anda [114]

16:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Jamie Wilson [85]

16:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Dominic Dale [60]

16:00 - Mark Allen [11] v Martin O'Donnell [46]

16:00 - Michael Holt [31] v Liam Graham (a)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] v Andy Hicks [104]

19:00 - Stuart Bingham [13] v Andrew Higginson [62]

19:00 - Shaun Murphy [6] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

19:00 - Judd Trump [2] v Robert Milkins [41]

20:00 - Liang Wenbo [30] v Allan Taylor [75]

20:00 - Sam Craigie [55] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

20:00 - Bai Langning (a) v Ben Hancorn [81]

20:00 - John Higgins [7] v Alfie Burden [113]

- - -

