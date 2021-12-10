John Higgins has called on snooker officials to stop the 'criminal' act of only recovering tables ahead of the semi-finals and final of events.

“The table was difficult to play on,” Higgins told Eurosport. “We have been saying it for so long, and I know there have been a lot of talking points this week, but the talking point is the tables need to be recovered during the event.

“It is terrible. We have had so much traffic on these tables, and then we just recover for the semi-finals and final: three matches.

“Try and count up the matches this week, it is criminal. It needs to be recovered during the event.

There has to be a think tank for this, there really does.

Higgins believes his fine form this year helped him fight back from 3-0 down and get over the line against Gilbert.

“I think as you have won a lot of matches this year, it is at the forefront of your mind,” Higgins said. “I have done well this year, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He got the 130 break in the third frame and I felt I had no chance. But I got a good fourth, felt better after the interval and I’m delighted."

Higgins completes comeback to beat Gilbert

Gilbert beat Judd Trump in the previous round, but it was a dramatic affair as he was pegged back from three frames to the good before winning a decider.

Trump had the final frame at his mercy but missed a green, and Higgins feels that may have played a part in his comeback.

“I don’t think it helped as we heard everything you said before we were walking out,” Higgins said. “I think Alan (McManus) was saying he has got to try and forget about it, how he was struggling at the end of the Judd game.

“He has obviously done brilliantly to beat Judd after being pegged back. I don't know if it had a bearing, but we heard it walking in.“

