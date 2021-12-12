Luca Brecel has seized control of the Scottish Open final and will take a 6-2 lead over John Higgins into the evening session.

Higgins is bidding for a first title of the season, following defeats in the finals of the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and Champion of Champions, but will need to dig deep in the evening in Llandudno following excellent play from Brecel.

Brecel, seven days on from his loss in the final of the UK Championship, produced polished snooker and also pounced on uncharacteristic errors from Higgins to secure a dominant position.

A break of 96 secured the second for Brecel, while a miss with the rest from Higgins in the third enabled the Belgian to open up a three-frame lead.

Higgins got on the board in the fourth, but a missed red from the Scot in the fifth allowed Brecel to restore a three-frame lead.

There was high drama in the sixth, as Higgins was in control and potted the final red - only to cannon the black into the bottom left. Brecel went from requiring a snooker to being able to win and he rolled in a brilliant long red and cleared the colours to extend his advantage.

Higgins stopped the bleeding when taking the seventh with his highest break of the afternoon, a 70, but Brecel hit back with a rock-solid knock of 104, his first century of the tournament, and is three frames from victory.

The race to nine resumes at 7pm UK time.

