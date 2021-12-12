Premium Snooker John Higgins - Luca Brecel 13:00-16:00

Follow live frame-by-frame coverage from Michael Gibbons from 12:45 GMT

'Some of it was special' - Higgins admits he had run of balls against O'Sullivan

John Higgins admitted he had the run of the balls in his win over Ronnie O’Sullivan, but was delighted with how he secured the 6-1 victory to reach the Scottish Open final.

The Scot was a shade below par at the start of the week, but produced some electric snooker to come back and beat David Gilbert in the quarter finals - and carried that momentum into his meeting with O’Sullivan.

He was comfortably the better player, but took his chances that came his way in ruthless fashion.

I did get a bit of the run of the balls, some of it was special,” Higgins said in the Eurosport studio. “But you take them as sometimes it goes against you.”

