Stephen Maguire booked his spot in the last 64 of the Scottish Open ahead of his trip to Belfast to compete in the Northern Ireland Open next week.

The former UK champion made breaks of 53 and 54 in a 4-0 victory against Ireland's Michael Judge during qualifying in Cannock.

He will face Ashley Hugill for a last-32 place at Meadowbank Sports Centre with the Edinburgh tournament live on Eurosport (28 November-4 December).

Maguire begins his Northern Ireland Open campaign against Zak Surety at the Waterfront Hall on Monday afternoon.

Former Northern Ireland champion Mark King also advanced to the final venue in Edinburgh after completing a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui, who opened with a 124 break before losing the next four frames.

Latest Scottish Open qualifying results

Jamie Jones 4-2 Jak Jones

Ben Woollaston 4-2 Chris Wakelin

Ashley Hugill 4-1 Ben Mertens

Stephen Maguire 4-0 Michael Judge

Lyu Haotian 4-2 Alfie Burden

Mark King 4-1 Si Jiahui

