Snooker

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and new champion Luca Brecel

Counting down ten of the best shots from the 2021 Scottish Open as the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins and new champion Luca Brecel all wowed the crowds in Llandudno.

00:03:10, 19 minutes ago