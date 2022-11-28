Snooker

'Absolute robbery!' - Judd Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance against Sanderson Lam at Scotish Open

Watch Judd Trump produce a remarkable clearance to win a frame that he had no business at all winning against Sanderson Lam at the 2022-23 Scottish Open. Watching in the commentary box Neal Foulds could hardly believe what he was watching, calling it "an absolutely robbery." Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:03:02, 2 hours ago