Snooker

'Caps a good afternoon!' - Judd Trump seals second whitewash at Scottish Open with second ton of match

Watch Judd Trump finish off his 4-0 whitewash over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open with a fabulous century, his second of the match after a 147 in the first frame. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:40, an hour ago