Snooker

Gary Wilson executes brilliant plant against Ronnie O’Sullivan in third round match at Scottish Open

Gary Wilson executed a brilliant plant in the third frame of his last 32 match against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Scottish Open. With the two reds far apart, Wilson went for a brave plant and pulled it off. It's not often you see that in snooker.

00:01:25, an hour ago