Snooker

Gary Wilson reflects on 'amazing' Scottish Open final win over Joe O'Connor

A first career win finally came Gary Wilson's way with victory over Joe O'Connor in the final of the Scottish Open at the Meadowbank Sports Centre. The 37-year-old is delighted to have secured his first title and is now ready to push on and look to realise his potential. Stream the 2023 Masters and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:47, 38 minutes ago