Emerging from the wilderness, Wilson beat world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on his run to the final.

He worked a lead in the opening session , and said he had to overcome feelings of apprehension as he felt he was the favourite against a player in the first final of his career.

Wilson got the job done, having been beaten in finals at the British Open and China Open, and now has doors opening for him at the elite level.

Expressing his feelings in the Eurosport studio, Wilson said: “Over the moon.

"It is unbelievable how you can you go through a career and feel like you are never going to get anywhere, and out of nowhere you have a week like this.”

The win means he will rise to world No. 18, and gain entry into elite events such as the Players Championship and Champion of Champions.

“It is worth the wait,” Wilson said. “To an extent that is me happy for a good, good while.

“It is one of the boxes ticked. If I don't win another tournament I have that one, it is mine. Amazing, unbelievable.”

On how he felt through the day, Wilson said: “It was such a tough day. I have felt similar to that, but not that apprehensive all day. Kind of, you know you should win - that is no disrespect to Joe - I am coming into my third final and feel I am due.

“I was like, ‘if I don’t win…’ It was unbearable. It was trying all day to keep myself in the moment… play my game and hope that is enough. It was, and to be fair I played pretty decent in spells.

“I am over the moon to play decent on the big occasion. I didn’t play the best I can play, I could not expect that as it is such a big day, but just so happy to do the business.”

Wilson spent seven years off the tour. Reflecting on his time in the wilderness, he said: “It is always knowing deep down I can play snooker and should be making a living out of it, but life does not always deal you them cards.

"I might not do so again, but getting back on the tour was my minimum goal and to make a living. The more you earn, the more you progress and win games, you go back to your aspirations. Money was not so much of an issue and it is like that again, fortunately.”

Wilson hopes the win can allow him to release the handbrake and realise his potential.

“I can now go and play my own game and show what I am capable of,” he said. "I have dabbled in matches playing like that (on instinct). From the second half of the semi-final to play on instinct, and win an event. Maybe that is now how I will play."

