Gary Wilson has revealed there was mid-match tension between himself and Kyren Wilson in their Scottish Open quarter-final on Friday.

Gary battled back from 3-1 down to claim a 5-3 win, and said he was surprised to get over the line after a ‘disgusting’ and ‘dreadful’ performance.

Ad

He went into the interval trailing by two frames and revealed he “had a lob at one of the balls” to let off steam.

Scottish Open Wilson produces phenomenal performance to stun O’Sullivan 30/11/2022 AT 21:06

The two players had a lengthy discussion at the end of the match, and the 37-year-old from Wallsend said Kyren claimed he was impacted by what went on at the interval.

“I lost my head to be honest,” Wilson told Eurosport. “I went into the practice room and had a lob at one of the balls.

“To be fair, I want to say a kind of sorry to Kyren. He did say after the match that he thought my attitude was disgusting in the interval and when I left the red over the pocket. I just said I was only having a laugh with the crowd with the red over the hole. Things weren’t going too well for both of us then so I was just trying to lighten the mood.

“I asked him what he meant and he said 'at the interval I could hear a bang.' I said 'I did not mean anything towards you, that was just me getting annoyed'.

“He said 'it can affect your opponent' and I said ‘sorry if it did, it was not my intention’. I was just letting off a bit of steam in the interval, which I feel I am perfectly entitled to do.

“If he felt he was affected by that I kind of apologise because I did not mean that at all, I am not like that, butt at the same time I am entitled to let off a bit of steam. He was not even anywhere near me.”

Reflecting on his performance, Wilson said: “It was dreadful. I dragged him down to my level, it was disgusting.

“But at the end of the day I have a win and it is a great win.

“You can’t keep playing like that and expecting to win. But I seem to do this every now and again and have a decent run in something.

“I think I have got bottle, even though I have no technique at times. I feel like I can hold myself together and play the easy shots.”

Gary Wilson wins epic 43 minute frame to take the lead against Kyren Wilson

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

UK Championship 'I've never seen it in a match' – Wilson makes outrageous fluke on black 16/11/2022 AT 23:06