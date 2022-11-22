Welcome back to the 2022-23 Home Nations series! It's now time for the Scottish Open.

And Allen has been on great form, adding his first UK Championship crown to his trophy cabinet on Sunday evening.

“It will give him great confidence,” said Ronnie O’Sullivan on Eurosport after Allen's triumph. “He has started to win tournaments while not playing great, so naturally there will be a bit of a target on his back now. The [other players] will be revved up to play him.

“A lot of players will be sitting down thinking, ‘I want to get into him’, so it's going to be different now."

We now turn our attention to the 2022 Scottish Open, where last year Belgian star Luca Brecel triumphed. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Scottish Open 2022? And where?

The Scottish Open will be held from November 28 to December 4 and will take place at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

It is the first time the event returns to Edinburgh since 2002-03, when David Gray triumphed over Mark Selby. The venue has a capacity of 1,280.

How to watch the Scottish Open 2022?

Live coverage can be found on Eurosport and discovery+

Discovery+ have exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the Scottish Open, so you can see every single shot.

Eurosport pundits such as Neal Foulds, Jimmy White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from Monday November 28 all the way to the final.

When are Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Luca Brecel playing?

As we mentioned earlier, Luca Brecel (who won the tournament last year) is one of the top 16 who had their first-round matches held over until the first Monday of the week.

Brecel will face Fraser Patrick in the first match on Monday, November 28 at 10:00 UK time.

Judd Trump headlines the afternoon session at 13:00 UK time, up against Sanderson Lam.

And then Ronnie O'Sullivan is the star of the late session at 19:00 UK time, facing Bai Langning.

What is the format at the Scottish Open 2022?

Monday will see the remaining first-round matches with all of the Top 16 seeds playing. One game, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee, will be played on Tuesday.

Thereafter it will be a usual knockout format, with games being best-of-seven frames.

In the quarter-finals and semi-finals it will be best of nine and eleven frames respectively.

Then for the final it's a best-of-17 frame clash.

Scottish Open 2022 Schedule (All times GMT)

Monday November 28

10:00

Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick

Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi

Zhao Xintong v Jackson Page

Yan Bingtao v Li Hang

13:00

Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene

Liam Graham v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam

Mark Allen v Andy Lee

15:00

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

John Astley v Amaan Iqbal

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton

19:00

Mark Selby v Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning

20:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Davis

Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett

Tuesday November 29

10:00

Dylan Emery v Zhang Anda

Ricky Walden v Mark King

13:00

Graeme Dott v Joe Perry

Zhou Yuelong v David Lilley

15:00

Ali Carter v L Graham / R Williams

Noppon Saengkham v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Robert Milkins v Stuart Carrington

Sean O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill

Jamie Clarke v Hammad Miah

20:00

Pang Junxu v Jimmy Robertson

Ken Doherty v Gary Wilson

Wednesday November 30

11:00 - Last 32 matches

13:00 - Last 32 matches

19:00 - Last 32 matches

Thursday December 1

11:00 - Last 16 matches

13:00 - Last 16 matches

19:00 - Last 16 matches

Friday December 2

13:00 - Two quarter-finals

19:00 - Two quarter-finals

Saturday December 3

13:00 - Semi-final 1

19:00 - Semi-final 2

Sunday December 4

13:00 - Final (Eight frames played)

19:00 - Final (Up to nine frames played)

Scottish Open prize money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £427,000

