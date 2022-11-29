Snooker

'I love this shot!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on Judd Trump's audacious red against Mitchell Mann at Scottish Open

Hear from Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studio as he chats with Judd Trump about a sensational red the latter played during his 4-0 win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open. Whilst O'Sullivan was purring watching the shot Trump admitted he played it to try and give himself a spark. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:20, an hour ago