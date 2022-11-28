Gareth Southgate’s tactics at the Qatar World Cup have caused quite a stir and even snooker star Neil Robertson wants to have a say.

The Australian, who is a Chelsea supporter, joked that England’s tactics are an "absolute tragedy" following his 4-1 victory over Mark Davis at the Scottish Open.

Southgate has come under fire after England drew 0-0 with the USA , with the Three Lions boss accused of opting for a safety-first approach.

Robertson was quizzed about the World Cup by Eurosport’s Rachel Casey, and the 2017 Scottish Open champion was clearly encouraged by Australia’s start.

But he was slightly less optimistic about England's style of play.

“Yeah, we need a draw,” said Robertson ahead of Australia’s crunch match with Denmark on Wednesday.

“It's going to be tough because Denmark have to win so they're going to come out and try [for that].

“If we could get through the last 16 that would be that would be a great result because football's not the biggest sport in the country, it’s probably maybe fifth or something.



“We give it a good go. We got well beaten by France, but at least we had to go. We didn't sit back like Southgate does with that team, it's an absolute tragedy. That's a tragedy that is!”

Robertson also admitted his fellow competitors who are scheduled to play in Tuesday's night session will be “gutted” to miss England’s game with Wales.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby are both due to start their matches at 7pm, the same time the Three Lions kick off against Rob Page’s side.

“The England game is on tomorrow so the boys will be gutted if they’re playing and the England game is on, and there’s quite a few Welsh players left in the event as well,” said Robertson.

England are heavy favourites to qualify for the last 16.

They will be assured of advancing if they avoid defeat while even victory may not be enough for Wales, who would be relying on Iran and the USA drawing unless they can secure a four-goal margin over England.

