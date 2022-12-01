Advertisement
Snooker

'Surprised anyone is still awake' - Judd Trump bemoans 'awful' display in Scottish Open win over Xiao Guodong

For the second consecutive night at the Scottish Open, Judd Trump was critical of his own performance after grinding out victory. The 23-time ranking winner fought back from two frames down to overcome Xiao Guodong 4-2 and reach the quarter-finals in Edinburgh. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:53, an hour ago

