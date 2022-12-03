Shaun Murphy bought food and nappies for an impoverished mother begging for help in Dublin on Friday, but admits the distressing experience has taken its toll on him.

The 2005 world champion returned to his adopted home city after losing 4-0 to an inspired Scott Donaldson in the Scottish Open last 64 on Tuesday with snooker suddenly paling into insignificance as he battles ongoing back problems

The 2021 Crucible finalist took to social media to lament the harrowing plight of people struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

"I debated whether to share this and decided I would," said Murphy. "I was stopped today in Dublin by a Mother with two children with her, (9 and 9 months) begging for help. She didn’t ask for money, just food and specifically some Aptamil and nappies for the youngest child.

"It was completely disarming to meet someone so desperate she was willing to walk the streets asking for help. It’s broken me inside. It’s 2022, why are some people in this position? It’s just wrong.

"Governments around the world should be ashamed. I know things are difficult for everyone right now, I just wish there was more that could be done for the people most in need right now. Maybe there is, and I’m just not aware of it, and if that’s the case, I apologise.

"In the end I did take her to the shops and buy her the things she needed. Normally when you do something good for people you feel better about yourself, if only briefly.

"I just felt heartbroken as I drove home. I hope she and her children are ok."

The world No. 12 is due to return at action at the English Open, the final ranking event of the year, when he faces fellow Englishman Anthony Hamilton in his tournament opener on Monday 12 December in Brentwood live on Eurosport.

