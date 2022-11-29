Ronnie O'Sullivan breaking Tony Drago's fastest century record at the Scottish Open would've left the Maltese legend "devastated", reckons Jimmy White.

O'Sullivan came so close to achieving the mark - one of the few records in the game he doesn't hold - of 3 minutes 31 seconds during his 4-0 first-round win over Bai Langning, but fell just three seconds short.

That means Drago's record still stands, an incredible 26 years since he set it.

O'Sullivan opened up on his world record attempt, which he only began to target once the frame was won.

"The first part of the break I was just trying to do what you have to do, which is try and be as clinical as you can," he said on Eurosport.

"And then once the frame was won I thought 'let's see if we can beat the fastest [century break].'

"I knew Drago probably had it.

"So I just thought I'd start going for it, just a bit of fun really."

Rachel Casey in the Eurosport studio added that Drago said he would have been happy had O'Sullivan beaten his fastest century time, but White disagreed with that.

"I don't believe Drago! He would've been devastated if Ronnie would've beaten his record.

"He's had it for 26 and a half years.

"Ronnie just got in there and wanted to clear up. Not exhibition [snooker], but just playing fast stuff.

"He doesn't normally play this fast, it was free-flowing.

"If he plays like this tonight [against Ben Woollaston] he probably will beat Drago's 100 break [record]. Who knows, it's up to Ron.

"It was great, good to watch. Even the guy he was playing [Langning] was like 'what's going on here - he doesn't normally play this fast.'"

