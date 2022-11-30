Snooker

John Higgins relieved to avoid scare against Cao Yupeng at Scottish Open – ‘I don’t know how I won’

John Higgins was relieved to avoid a big scare against Cao Yupeng in the second round of the Scottish Open as he won on a decider. Higgins was 2-0 up but lost the next three frames as he made a run of careless errors. He dug deep to win the final two frames to book a place in the last 32. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:06:22, 34 minutes ago