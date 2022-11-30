Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

John Higgins relieved to avoid scare against Cao Yupeng at Scottish Open – ‘I don’t know how I won’

John Higgins was relieved to avoid a big scare against Cao Yupeng in the second round of the Scottish Open as he won on a decider. Higgins was 2-0 up but lost the next three frames as he made a run of careless errors. He dug deep to win the final two frames to book a place in the last 32. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:06:22, 34 minutes ago

Related

'I don’t know how I won' - Higgins avoids second round scare
Scottish Open

'I don’t know how I won' - Higgins avoids second round scare

00:06:22

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan

00:05:25

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match
Scottish Open

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match

00:00:42

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open

00:01:23

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open

00:00:57

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open

00:10:55

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain
Scottish Open

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain

00:03:58

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain
Scottish Open

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain

00:00:32

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson
Scottish Open

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson

00:01:19

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame
Scottish Open

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame

00:04:01

More Snooker

'I don’t know how I won' - Higgins avoids second round scare
Scottish Open

'I don’t know how I won' - Higgins avoids second round scare

00:06:22

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan

00:05:25

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match
Scottish Open

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match

00:00:42

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open

00:01:23

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open

00:00:57

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open

00:10:55

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain
Scottish Open

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain

00:03:58

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain
Scottish Open

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain

00:00:32

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson
Scottish Open

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson

00:01:19

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame
Scottish Open

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame

00:04:01