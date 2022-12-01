Judd Trump survived a big scare to beat Xiao Guodong 4-2 and reach the Scottish Open quarter-finals in Edinburgh.

The 2019 world champion trailed his opponent 2-0 and could have fallen further behind had Xiao not missed a simple blue at the start of the third frame with the table looking kind.

But Xiao lost his way horribly from that point as his miss-o-meter began to whir, even if Trump laboured to take advantage before eventually booking a meeting with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh or Jamie Jones.

Trump’s disastrous start began with a missed blue which allowed Xiao to swoop in immediately, with the two-time ranking event finalist notching a 95 break to take the opener.

It was a similar story in the second frame as Trump missed a thin black, allowing Xiao more table time before a brilliant split on the reds carted him to a break of 60. Although Xiao briefly returned to his chair, he soon confirmed a 2-0 lead with another knock of 61.

But that was where it started to unravel for the 33-year-old. Despite Trump repeatedly gifting him foul points in the third frame – and, in truth, throughout the match – Xiao was unable to profit as he lost a scrappy frame to see his lead halved.

Trump finally put a scoring run together in the fourth as a break of 69 saw him draw level, despite continuing to look out of sorts on the main table.

Xiao had more chances in the fifth to put Trump under pressure, but a missed green off its spot – “even at amateur level you can’t miss that green” scolded Alan McManus in the Eurosport studio – saw any remaining composure disappear.

Trump continued to miss shots but by this point it mattered little, with only one player seemingly capable of keeping it together, as the Ace in the Pack limped over the line.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson also reached the last eight with a 4-2 win over Scotland’s Anthony McGill.

But, three-time world champion Mark Williams is out after he squandered a 2-0 lead by losing 4-3 to Joe O’Connor.

- - -

