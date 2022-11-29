Judd Trump says he would like to go on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here even though he has a fear of snakes and spiders.

Two snooker stars have taken part in the UK reality television show – Jimmy White in 2009 and Steve Davis in 2013.

Ad

Ronnie O’Sullivan has previously stated he would like to go into ”The Jungle”, which is usually filmed in Australia.

Scottish Open 'Incredible' - Murphy double kisses red into the pocket 3 HOURS AGO

“I’m a Celebrity is the real big one,” Trump told Eurosport when asked about potential reality television appearances. “I think everyone if they get the chance would probably bite your hand off.

“Never say never to that one is one that I would probably want to give a go but I absolutely hate any creepy-crawly [animals], spiders and snakes. So I would struggle with the challenges.

“The worst thing is a snake. I want to go in there as long as they take all of the animals out of it!

“If anyone puts a snake near me I would scream I think or run a mile.”

WATCH - Trump's masterful 147 against Mann in full at Scottish Open

Trump revealed he is having problems with his tip and is “not playing well in Edinburgh.

He has been playing with his current tip since the start of the season which O’Sullivan was surprised by, as the seven-time world champion normally keeps his tip for two to three months.

“My tip is terrible,” said Trump. “It’s so flat. If I do well at this tournament it will be my biggest achievement ever.

“This tip has just been bad since the start.”

Trump plays Jamie Clarke or Hammad Miah in the last 32 at the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ ..

Scottish Open ‘You don’t want to do a Selby!’ - O’Sullivan’s cheeky dig while gushing over Trump red 3 HOURS AGO