Former world champion Judd Trump sealed a strange 4-0 win over Sanderson Lam at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in the Scottish Open on Monday afternoon.

The scoreline suggested a comfortable day in the park for Trump however it was anything but.

After missing a relatively easy chance in the first frame he watched Lam put together a fine break of 65. But he couldn’t put away the frame and Trump came back to the table and punished him.

The second was a little more comfortable for Trump, scoring a break of 63, but it contained a tricky snooker that took him a few attempts to get out of.

The break-off in the third left a red at the top of the table and Lam used it to put together a break of 22, but he let Trump come back to the table. This time Lam got a second chance and he trapped Trump in another snooker.

Trump tried a number of occasions but eventually managed to escape as Lam left a long red exposed and Trump capitalised, sinking that and then a red that was locked on the cushion. It capped a wonderful clearance

“This is absolutely burglary,” said Neal Foulds on commentary. “I don’t think he knows what he’s done wrong,” he added of Lam as the camera panned to Trump’s bewildered opponent.

“It’s an absolutely outstanding clearance,” purred Foulds as Trump sealed the frame in style.

The fourth got off to a roaring start as Trump crashed in a long red.

“Judd Trump is beginning to turn it on!” said Phil Studd on commentary. “Another screamer!” added Foulds.

Stop us if you’ve heard the next bit before, but Lam couldn’t capitalise on that error from Trump. The former world champion came back to the table and after a few shots a safety battle began.

That was ended when Lam left a red over the corner and Trump pounced to seal a strange whitewash.

Speaking after the match in the Eurosport studio Trump was the first to admit that he shouldn't have won without losing at least one frame. “He should have definitely won the first frame and probably nicked one or two of the others as well.

I’ve played better than that every single game I’ve lost I think and it just goes to show how topsy turvy the game can be.

"In the end I was pleased with my long potting at the end of the frames. When I needed to get in they were all going in but there was a few mistakes and I was looking forward to playing on the table and thought it was going to run well but it played a little bit heavy. That’s why I couldn’t really get in my rhythm. I felt as if I really had to hit the ball and that was making me take my eye off some of the easy pots."

He was asked by McManus what he thought was going wrong on some of the simple pots.

“That one was because it was close to the red and the black was just because my tip is so bad, there’s just no power in it, and any time I’ve got to sort of hit into the white and the table’s not really reactive, I’m struggling. So the tip needs to come off asap.

"As soon as it was put on, it was rock hard and I just hate hard tips. But I just seem to leave my tips on so I need to be a bit more brutal and just get it off straight away rather than just putting up with it.."

He did add that whilst he wasn't winning tournament he was still happy with the way he was playing.

“I am playing well and obviously it’s hard for people at home to dissect that and everyone seems to think I’m probably playing badly because I’m not winning every event and stuff like that, but there really are very fine margins between winning events and going out at the last 16. The games that I have lost have been such fine lines and the season I was winning everything people were just missing everything against.

"It’s the difference between winning three, four, five ranking events, being confident and making century after century and sitting at home and losing your match sharpness. I’m just nowhere near as sharp as I was in previous seasons. Hopefully I can win more than one game of this week.

"Hopefully I can make friends with my tip and get on this week!”

At the end of the interview he also expressed his pleasure with the new fan initiatives introduced at the UK Championship in York, saying that he thinks at a lot of tournaments it should be mandatory for the top 16 players to do at least one demo.

He said that he had a big list of ideas on his phone and whilst he was pleased with the first steps to give people more to do, he did say there is still more to be done.

Defending champion Brecel out

In the morning session there was a huge shock as defending champion Luca Brecel was beaten 4-3 by Glaswegian Fraser Patrick.

The other top seeds in the opening session all came through with Ryan Day and Zhao Xintong both winning 4-2 against Fan Zhengyi and Jackson Page respectively, while Yan Bingtao triumphed 4-1 over Li Hang.

UK Championship and Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen beat Andy Lee 4-1.

