Snooker

Judd Trump talks through his 147 against Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open

Judd Trump talked through his 147 in the opening frame of his second round match against Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open. Trump never ran out of position on his way to making a second maximum break this month, the first ever player to achieve this feat.

00:02:57, 2 hours ago