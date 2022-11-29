Snooker

'Just brilliant, fantastic!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White react to Judd Trump 147 at Scottish Open

Hear from Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio as they react to the 147 from Judd Trump at the Scottish Open on Tuesday. O'Sullivan and White were delighted watching Trump's cueing and were keen to make a point that he was in complete control of the white ball during the break. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:37, 2 hours ago