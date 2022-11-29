Advertisement
Snooker

'Just go for it' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on mindset during century record attempt at Scottish Open

Hear from Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studio as the Rocket discusses going for the century speed record that is currently held by Tony Drago. Sitting alongside him Jimmy White said he doesn't believe Drago when he said that he wouldn't have minded if O'Sullivan had broken the record. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:20, 2 hours ago

